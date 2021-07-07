Skip to Content

Latest hack to test Biden’s vow for consequences for Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he plans to deliver a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the latest ransomware attacks targeting American businesses. It’s a conversation that could test Biden’s ability to follow through on a promise to answer such attacks with a tough response while also trying to avoid escalating tensions with Russia. The administration faces few easy options for a threat that in just a few months has emerged as a major national security challenge, with attacks from Russia-based gangs that have targeted vital infrastructure and extorted multimillion-dollar payments from victims.  Biden was opaque when asked Wednesday what exactly he planned to convey to Putin in light of the latest ransomware attacks.

Associated Press

