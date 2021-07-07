Greece: 4 hurt in indiscriminate knife attack, man arrested
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities says four people have been hurt in a knife attack in Athens and a suspect has been arrested after he called the police. Police said Wednesday’s attack occurred in a suburb of the capital where a man wounded passersby apparently indiscriminately with a large knife outside a grocery store leaving the sidewalk covered in blood. Police detained the suspect, a Greek man, after entering his basement apartment near the scene of the stabbings.