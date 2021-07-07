German Green contender acknowledges mistake in book flap

BERLIN (AP) — The Green party candidate to succeed German Chancellor Angela Merkel has acknowledged making a mistake in a flap over allegations that she copied from others in a new book. Annalena Baerbock said Thursday that it would have been better to use a list of sources. The claims that emerged last week have created severe turbulence for Baerbock’s campaign. It’s the latest setback in a series of troubles to hit the environmentalist party’s first bid for Germany’s top job in the Sept. 26 election. The Greens led many polls after Baerbock was nominated in April. But recent surveys show Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, under Armin Laschet, leading by up to 11 points.