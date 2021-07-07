Judge grants sentence delay for cooperating Gaetz associate

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge agreed Wednesday to delay the sentencing of a key associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida so he can keep cooperating in a broader sex trafficking investigation. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell rescheduled for Nov. 18 the sentencing date for Joel Greenberg. He had been set for sentencing Aug. 19. Greenberg pleaded guilty in May to charges including sex trafficking of a minor. The broader probe could involve Gaetz and sex with a 17-year-old girl. The congressman has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with a crime.