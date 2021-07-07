EXPLAINER: Assassination threatens more chaos for Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The assassination of President Jovenel Moïse has thrown an already turbulent nation into deeper chaos. The legislature is effectively inactive, apparently leaving government in the hands of an acting prime minister, Claude Joseph. Elections for a new president had been scheduled for September. Moïse himself had been ruling by decree in the absence of lawmakers and had faced repeated protests. The president had repeatedly alleged he was the target of coup attempts — but a court rejected the claim and released those who had been arrested.