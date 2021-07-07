Ex-Liberty exec files lawsuit alleging racial discrimination

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A former NFL player hired last year to help lead diversity initiatives at Liberty University is suing the school, alleging racial discrimination in his demotion and subsequent firing. The federal lawsuit filed Friday by Kelvin Edwards says he faced discrimination based on race under the federal Civil Rights Act and the Virginia Human Rights Act as well as breach of contract. He is seeking more than $8 million in damages and other compensation. In a statement, Liberty categorically denied the allegations. Edwards’ hiring was announced last August, at a time when the Christian university was facing tough questions about its commitment to diversity and inclusion.