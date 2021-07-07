Egypt urges UN to back call for binding deal on Ethiopia dam

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Egypt’s foreign minister says he will urge the U.N. Security Council to require Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia to negotiate a binding agreement within six months on the contentious issue of the water availability from the dam that the Ethiopians are building on the Nile River’s main tributary. Sameh Shukry said in an Associated Press interview Wednesday that 10 years of negotiations over the hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile have failed to ensure that water will continue to flow downstream in sufficient amounts to Sudan and to Egypt, where 100 million people depend the river as their source of water. The Security Council is scheduled to meet Thursday on the dispute.