Dubai explosion caused by ship fire, authorities report

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Authorities in Dubai say a container ship anchored at its huge port caught fire, causing an explosion that sent tremors across the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates. The Twitter post from Dubai’s state-run media office said the fire was reported on the ship late Wednesday. It says a team of firefighters is working to control the blaze. People in Dubai recording with their phones from their high-rises posted frantic videos on social media showing a fiery ball illuminating the night sky.