Dozens of states target Google’s app store in antitrust suit

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Dozens of states are taking aim at Google in an escalating legal offensive on Big Tech. A lawsuit filed late Wednesday targets Google’s Play store, where consumers download apps designed for the Android software that powers most of the world’s smartphones. The complaint filed late Wednesday represents the fourth major antitrust filed against Google by government agencies across the U.S. since last October. It also comes against a backdrop of proposed laws in Congress tailored to either break up or undermine the power amassed by Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon while each have built trillion-dollar empires that reflect the immense popularity of their services.