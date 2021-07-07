Desperate Indonesians search for oxygen as virus cases soar

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia is facing a devastating coronavirus surge as hospitals grapple with soaring cases amid widespread shortages of oxygen. Wednesday was the country’s deadliest day since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,040 deaths from COVID-19 reported. Hospitals are already bursting beyond capacity and oxygen supplies are running out, leaving individuals to cope with caring for sick friends and relatives at home. Despite new lockdown measures and pledges from the government to provide more hospital beds and supplies, there’s no indication of the increase slowing. “This is our critical period during the next two weeks,” says Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the government minister in charge of Indonesia’s pandemic response.