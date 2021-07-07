California nixing algae that crowds out food for sea animals

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — For the first time, scientists say they have seen a species of bright green algae growing in the waters off California — and they’re hoping it’s the last. The invasive algae can overtake the environment and displace critical food sources for ocean animals on the Southern California coast. A team on Wednesday started removing the patch of fast-growing algae from the harbor in Newport Beach. Scientists say they’re concerned because tiny fibers can easily break off and take hold elsewhere. The origin of the algae isn’t known, but scientists believe it came from an aquarium plant that was accidentally introduced into the ocean.