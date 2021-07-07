Biden seeks to strengthen options for workers with new order

President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order reducing the ability of employers to prevent workers from going to rival firms and remove some of state occupational licensing requirements that make it harder to land a job. White House press secretary Jen Psaki it’s designed to increase workers’ chances of employment and generate more competition among U.S. employers. The executive order will direct the Federal Trade Commission to restrict so-called noncompete agreements, which have stopped workers in industries including fast food and Big Tech from going to other employers for higher pay.