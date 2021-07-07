Are state interest-rate caps an automatic win for borrowers?

There is no federal maximum interest rate on consumer loans, so absent a state law, lenders can charge high rates on small loans . But recently, more states have moved to bring that number down. High-interest loan advocates say that when a state considers an interest rate cap, consumers with already limited options stand to lose their last resort. Consumer advocates say consumers stand to gain freedom from the predatory lending models of payday and high-interest lenders. Here’s how the landscape for small-dollar loans changes when a state implements a rate cap.