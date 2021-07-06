US senators wrap up talks in Mexico on migration issues

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A delegation of five U.S. senators has wound up two days of talks with Mexican officials on migration and cross-border issues. The three Republicans and two Democrats met Monday with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who called the conversation “cordial and friendly.” The senators met Tuesday with other Mexican officials. U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine wrote in his social media accounts that the talks focused on the “shared commitment to addressing the root causes of migration and enhancing our trade relationship.” López Obrador says they also talked about how to handle the “clear and evident advance of Asia” in the region.