Norway fund excludes companies operating in West Bank

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s largest pension fund says it has divested itself of 16 companies that operate in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. Oslo-based KLP manages more than 300 billion kroner ($35 billion). It says that after attempting to talk with the companies, it sold shares and bonds valued at 275 million kroner ($32 million). As of June 2021, KLP will no longer do business with companies including those in banking, construction, infrastructure and telecommunications in the West Bank. Among them are Motorola Solutions and French power and transportation company Alstom SA.