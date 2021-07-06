Massive soil mound on slope seen as worsening Japan mudslide

TOKYO (AP) — Officials say the mudslide that destroyed dozens of homes in a Japanese seaside resort started from an area with a history of land alternations and a massive soil mound there broke off and amplified the damage. They say more analysis will be needed to determine if that was the primary cause of the disaster in Atami. On Wednesday, hundreds of rescue workers and dogs cautiously searched for the missing inside homes destroyed and filled with mud. Seven people are confirmed dead and 27 are unaccounted for. The disaster is an added challenge for Japan before the Olympics start in about two weeks.