Costly and critical: the battle for a key Yemeni city

MARIB CITY, Yemen (AP) — On the most active front line in Yemen’s long civil war, the months-long battle for the city of Marib has become a dragged-out grind with a steady stream of dead and wounded from both sides. Houthi rebels have been trying since February to take the city, but have been fended off by heavy Saudi airstrikes. Yemeni government troops defending Marib say they need more and better weapons to turn the tide. Amid another round of peace talks, this time led by Oman, officials and observers believe that the final victors in Marib will dictate terms for peace.