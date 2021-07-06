Close Netanyahu ally, Likud lawmaker indicted for corruption

JERUSALEM (AP) — A close political ally of former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been indicted on a raft of corruption offenses allegedly committed while serving as a Likud party lawmaker in parliament. The attorney general on Tuesday approved the indictment of David Bitan, formerly coalition chair in Netanyahu’s government. It lists charges of accepting bribes, breach of trust and tax offenses in seven different cases. They were allegedly committed while Bitan served as a councilman in the central Israeli city of Rishon Lezion and a member of Knesset, Israel’s parliament. Bitan’s attorneys said in a statement that the court would find he committed no wrongdoing.