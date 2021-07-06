China’s Xi attacks calls for technology blockades

BEIJING (AP) — China’s leader Xi Jinping has attacked calls from some in the U.S. and its allies to limit their dependency on Chinese suppliers and block the sharing of technologies. In a speech to representatives of leftist political parties in more than 100 countries, Xi said China’s ruling Communist Party has succeeded in raising the country from poverty and created a new model of development. He says such experiences should be shared and no country should “obstruct the development of other countries and harm their people’s lives through political manipulation.” Xi’s speech comes days after he delivered a defiant address marking the ruling Communist Party’s centenary, saying China will not be bullied and will punish anyone who tries.