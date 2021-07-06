Back in Poland’s politics Tusk wants peace among opposition

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The former top European Union leader who recently took the helm of Poland’s strongest opposition party has appealed Tuesday for a “non-aggression pact” among the opponents of the country’s right-wing government. Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister who served as president of the European Council, met Tuesday with the speaker of Poland’s Senate and is holding talks with various party leaders on strengthening the opposition. On Saturday, Tusk resumed the leadership of the pro-EU Civic Platform party, which he co-founded in 2001. Tusk said that while unity should not be expected in all areas, Poland’s opposition forces should avoid conflict among them.