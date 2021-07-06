6 students among 9 arrested in alleged Hong Kong bomb plot

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police say nine people have been arrested for allegedly plotting to set off homemade bombs in courts, tunnels and trash cans as political tensions rise in the city where China is tightening its grip. Among the nine were six secondary school students. Police said they were detained on suspicion Tuesday of engaging in terrorist activity under a harsh national security law that Beijing imposed a year ago. The law is part of a crackdown on dissent in the former British colony and came in response to anti-government protests that rocked the city in 2019. If the allegations are true, the group appears to represent a more radical fringe of the protest movement. Police said the group was attempting to make an explosive widely used in bombings in Europe.