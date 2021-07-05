Malaysia pledges to tackle forced labor after US downgrade

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia has pledged to take steps to eliminate forced labor after it was downgraded by the U.S. to the worst level in an annual report on human trafficking. The government says it is taking the downgrade seriously and has ramped up efforts to battle human trafficking, including increased prosecution for companies involved in forced labor. In the U.S. State Department report, Malaysia joined more than a dozen nations in “Tier 3” for failing to meet minimal standards to eliminate trafficking. Some Malaysian rubber glove makers and palm oil plantations have come under scrutiny over allegations of using forced labor. The U.S. has banned products from the world’s largest glove maker, Top Glove, as well as two Malaysian plantation giants.