Liz Weston: Smart strategies to fight back against inflation
Inflation is back, so it’s good to dust off some strategies for coping. Tips include buying strategically, such as stocking up on sale items at the grocery store, favoring store-brand products and in other cases, looking for used items. It’s also a good time to consider refinancing variable-rate debt into fixed-rate loans. You could, for example, take out a personal loan to pay off credit card debt, locking in a lower interest rate and getting level payments. Or you could refinance your home to get into a fixed-rate mortgage. Inflation does have an upside: You may get a bigger raise or a boost in your Social Security check.