Kuwait’s emir says he underwent ‘successful’ medical checks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The 83-year-old emir of Kuwait says he underwent “successful” medical tests, the latest checkups for the sheikhdom’s ruler who discloses little about his health condition. State-run media reported Monday that Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah told the country’s crown prince by phone that the “usual” medical checks had gone well and would be continued. The health of Kuwait’s leaders remains a sensitive matter in the tiny oil-rich nation that has seen internal power struggles behind palace doors. Sheikh Nawaf ascended the throne last fall following the death of his half-brother, who fell ill and was flown to the United States for treatment.