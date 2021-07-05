In Myanmar, the military and police declare war on medics

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — In Myanmar, the military has declared war on health care workers. Medics were early and fierce opponents of the military’s takeover of the nation’s government in February. Security forces are arresting, attacking and killing medical workers and have dubbed them enemies of the state. Medics have been driven underground amid a global pandemic and the country’s already fragile healthcare system is crumbling. Myanmar is now one of the most dangerous places on earth for healthcare workers, with 240 attacks this year. That’s nearly half of the 508 globally tracked by the World Health Organization and by far the highest of any country.