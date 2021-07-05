Gov’t forces reclaim swaths of territory in central Yemen

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Officials say heavy fighting is raging between forces of Yemen’s internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels in central Bayda province. Government forces and allied tribesmen, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, reclaimed large swaths of territory in the province, according Information Minister Moammar al-Iryani on Monday. Houthi officials said the rebels suffered heavy losses in the fighting that raged over the weekend, and that they sent reinforcements to the province to repel government attacks. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.