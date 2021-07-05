Germany grants 2,400 visas to Afghan employees, relatives

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they have granted 2,400 visas so far to Afghan employees of the country’s military and their relatives, although not all of them want to come to Germany immediately. Germany withdrew its last troops from Afghanistan last week after a deployment that lasted nearly 20 years and focused on the north of the country. It had the second-biggest foreign contingent in Afghanistan after the United States’. The German defense minister said in April that Germany has a “deep obligation” not to leave behind unprotected locals who helped its forces at risk to themselves.