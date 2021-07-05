Cyprus forest fire that killed 4 now under control

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus authorities say a deadly brush fire that claimed four lives and has been described as the most destructive blaze in the republic’s 61-year history is now fully under control. Cyprus’ Forestry Department said more than 600 people managed to contain the blaze early Monday after scorching more than 55 square kilometers (21 square miles), forcing the evacuation of nine villages and burning down homes, businesses, orchards and forest. Fire crews remain on the scene in case the blaze reignites amid temperatures reaching 35 C (95 F). Search crews on Sunday discovered the bodies of four people who are believed to be Egyptian laborers outside the village of Orou on the southern edge of Cyprus’ main Troodos mountain range.