Blast at Thai factory; area evacuated over toxic fume fears

BANGKOK (AP) — A massive explosion at a factory on the outskirts of Bangkok has shaken an airport terminal serving Thailand’s capital, damaged homes in the surrounding neighborhood, and prompted the evacuation of a wide area over fears of poisonous fumes from burning chemicals and the possibility of additional denotations. At least one person has been killed and another 11 have been injured. The fire broke out early Monday morning at a foam and plastic pellet manufacturing factory. Firefighters used helicopters to dump water on hard to access areas in the large complex. By mid-morning the main blaze had been brought under control, but a tank containing the chemical styrene monomer continued to burn. There was no immediate word on the cause.