Suez Canal says deal reached to free seized vessel

CAIRO (AP) — The Suez Canal Authority says it has reached an agreement to settle a financial dispute with the owners of a hulking container ship that blocked the crucial waterway for nearly a week earlier this year. The authority did not reveal details on the settlement deal with the Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., the Japanese owner of the Ever Given. It says the deal will be singed in a ceremony in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia. The vessel had run aground in the canal on March 23 before it was extracted six days later. It has since been held as the canal and the vessel’s owners have negotiated a settlement.