Rockets hit base housing US troops in Syria, no casualties

BEIRUT (AP) — A Syrian opposition war monitor and a spokesman for U.S.-backed Syrian fighters say a facility housing American troops in eastern Syria has come under a rocket attack. A spokesman for U.S-backed Kurdish fighters said no one was hurt in the attack Sunday night in which two rockets were fired at al-Omar field in Syria’s eastern province of Deir el-Zour. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the rockets were fired from areas controlled by Iran-backed fighters from a nearby area. Hundreds of U.S. troops are stationed in northeastern Syria, working with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to fight against the Islamic State group.