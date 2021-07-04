Rescuers slog through mud in Japan resort where 20 missing

TOKYO (AP) — Rescue workers are slogging through mud and debris looking for at least 20 people missing since a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town and killed at least three people. Mud crashed into rows of houses on a mountainside in Atami early Saturday following several days of heavy rains. Hundreds of troops, firefighters and other rescue workers toiled Monday in thick mud on the city streets, the scene obscured by continuing rains and fog. A resident who narrowly escaped said she watched muddy water wash away broken trees and rocks as she drove to safety. She said, “I wonder what happened to our house.”