Philippine military plane crashes, 17 dead, 40 rescued

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine defense secretary says at least 17 people have been killed and 40 rescued in the crash of a Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops in a southern province. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says rescue efforts are ongoing. He says the aircraft had 92 people on board, including three pilots and five crew. The rest were army personnel. Government forces have been battling for decades Abu Sayyaf militants in the predominantly Muslim province of Sulu, where the plane crashed Sunday. A military commander says it was unlikely that the aircraft came under fire and cited witnesses as saying that it appeared to have overshot the runway. At least 40 were pulled from the burning wreckage and brought to a hospital.