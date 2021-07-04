Japan’s leader pushes rescue after deadly mudslide hits town

ATAMI, Japan (AP) — More than 1,000 soldiers, firefighters and police have joined rescue efforts after a giant mudslide ripped through a resort town southwest of Tokyo, killing at least two people and leaving about 20 missing. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters 19 people had been rescued and 130 buildings damaged in Atami. Two people were dead, three were injured, but more are feared missing, he said speaking after an emergency Cabinet meeting. The mudslide early Saturday crashed down a mountainside into rows of houses following heavy rains that began several days ago. Bystanders, their gasps of horror audible, caught the scene on cell phone video showing homes being gobbled up by the muddy waves.