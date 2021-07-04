Israel looks to renew law that keeps out Palestinian spouses

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s parliament is to vote on whether to renew a temporary law first enacted in 2003 that bars Arab citizens of Israel from extending citizenship or even residency permits to spouses from the occupied West Bank and Gaza. Critics say it’s a racist measure aimed at preventing the growth of Israel’s Arab minority, while supporters say it’s needed for security purposes and to preserve Israel’s Jewish character. Israel’s dominant right-wing parties strongly support the law, but Israel’s new government includes left-wing opponents of the measure. The right-wing opposition, aiming to embarrass the government, has warned ahead of Monday’s session that it won’t provide the votes needed to pass the law.