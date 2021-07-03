Skip to Content

Train derails in Canada, spilling lumber and tar sands

BLACKFALDS, Alberta (AP) — Twenty-two cars of a train carrying tar sands and lumber have derailed in the Canadian province of Alberta, spilling at least part of its load. But officials say there are no report of injuries. Officials in the city of Lacombe said one rail car released 32,000 liters (8,450 gallons) of tar oil. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Blackfalds said crews are working  to contain Friday’s spill. Huge piles of spilled wood were visible along the tracks on Saturday and traffic was being rerouted around the area, though some residents who initially were evacuated had been allowed to return.

Associated Press

