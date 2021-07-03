Slovenia’s term raises specter of EU’s threat from within

KRANJ, Slovenia (AP) — Tiny Slovenia has taken charge of the world’s largest trading bloc, but its presidency got off to a rocky start. The tensions put the focus on one of the European Union’s most vexing problems, how to accommodate increasingly vocal member countries with very different visions of Europe’s future. Hungary and Poland are already worrying their more politically mainstream partners in the 27-nation bloc. Some fear that new legislation they’ve introduced could undermine democratic standards. Slovenia’s return to the European stage was marked by concerns about the right-wing government’s record on media freedoms and the role of judges. But Prime Minister Janez Jansa says his country is a misunderstood victim of “double standards.”