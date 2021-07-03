Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19’s delta variant

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Countries across Europe are scrambling to accelerate coronavirus vaccinations to outpace the spread of the delta variant. The urgency coincides with Europe’s summer holidays, with fair weather bringing more social gatherings and governments reluctant to clamp down on them. Incentives for people to get shots include free groceries, vouchers for entertainment and travel and lotteries. The European Centre for Disease Control says the risk of infection from the delta variant is “high to very high” for partially vaccinated communities. It estimates that the delta variant will account for 90% of new infections in the European Union by the end of August. Russia reported 697 more virus deaths on Saturday, the fifth day in a row that the death toll set a daily record.