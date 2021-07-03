Crews on lookout for pets in Florida condo building collapse

MIAMI (AP) — Crews are trying to rescue a cat seen on a lower floor of the remaining wing of a collapsed 12-story condominium complex near Miami. It was a small moment of hope amid all the pain and devastation from a day that saw the death toll rise to 24 at the fallen flank of the Champlain Tower South condos. Earlier Saturday, officials were reassuring families that that they had done their best to look for their missing cherished pets. Officials say they would demolish the remaining structure as soon as Monday. They’re hoping to do it ahead of incoming Tropical Storm Elsa, which could put the building at risk of collapsing on its own.