Tax law experts see ‘strong’ case against Trump Org. CFO

NEW YORK (AP) — The extravagant perks the Trump Organization lavished onto its CFO Allen Weisselberg _ apartments, cars, cash to holiday tips, tuition for his grandchildren to name a few _ go well beyond the level of well compensating a valued employee. That’s what some tax law experts say. And the case against Weisselberg appears to be much stronger than was originally expected by those watching the progress of the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation into the Trump Organization, its employees, and its namesake leader. Weisselberg’s attorneys say he intends to plead not guilty and fight the charges.