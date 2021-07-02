Prosecution halted against 2 UK soldiers in Troubles cases

LONDON (AP) — U.K. authorities have halted the prosecution of two former British soldiers in the killing of three people almost 50 years ago in Northern Ireland. The dead included two people who died on Bloody Sunday — one of the deadliest days in the conflict known as The Troubles. The decision Friday to discontinue proceedings against the two men, known only as Soldier F and Soldier B, came after a judge recently threw out evidence against two other former soldiers because of the way it was obtained. As the cases were similar, prosecutors concluded there was no reasonable prospect of a conviction in the cases against Soldier F and Soldier B.