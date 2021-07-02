Missouri hospital CEO: Vaccine opponents should ‘Shut up’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — One Missouri hospital official is telling anyone making disparaging remarks about the COVID-19 vaccine to “Shut up” as state officials ask for federal help dealing with a surge in cases that has some counties urging new precautions. The delta variant, first identified India, combined with deep-seated vaccine resistance has fueled the spike in cases that is straining hospitals, particularly in the Springfield area. State data shows that 44.6% of residents have received at least one shot, far short of the 54.7% rate nationally. And in more than 60 Missouri counties, less than 30% of the population had received their first shot, according to state data. Missouri health officials are asking for federal help from newly formed surge response teams.