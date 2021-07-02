Interview: Merkel’s likely heir favors her centrist path

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Armin Laschet is a child of the Cold War who has long valued U.S. leadership and says he hopes for a big push forward on global challenges like climate change with the help of President Joe Biden. The 60-year-old governor of Germany’s most populous state, who is running for chancellor in the Sept. 26 election, grew up in West Germany when the divided country was at the front lines of tensions between the Americans and the Soviets. Laschet is still grateful that the Americans were the West’s reliable guarantor of peace and stability. Recent polls show Laschet is the front-runner to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor.