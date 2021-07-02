Ex-officer pleads guilty to manslaughter; family blasts deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The mother of a Black man fatally shot by a white former Nashville officer sobbed, screamed and knocked over a courtroom lectern as she begged a judge not to accept a plea deal she says was struck in secret without her knowledge. Former officer Andrew Delke pleaded guilty to manslaughter over the death of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick in 2018 as part of an agreement with prosecutors. The agreement was accepted by Judge Monte Watkins over objections from Hambrick’s family. At one point, the hearing turned chaotic as Hambrick’s mother, Vickie, gave a lengthy statement as family members and others applauded and banged on the door in support.