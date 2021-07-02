Greece: Far-right party’s fugitive deputy leader jailed

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The fugitive deputy leader of Greece’s extreme right-wing Golden Dawn party has been jailed hours after his capture. Christos Pappas, a 59-year-old former lawmaker, had been on the run for nearly nine months, disappearing before a court sentenced him to 13 years for participation in a criminal organization. Police led Pappas to a high security prison in central Greece after a brief court appearance. Pappas and 56 other Golden Dawn members were convicted last October, including the party’s leader Nikos Michaloliakos and other former lawmakers.