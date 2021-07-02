Firefighters make progress against California forest fires

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are making progress against Northern California forest fires that burned several homes and forced people to flee communities. Three big wildfires have burned about 60 square miles of land in the Mount Shasta region as of early Friday. Damage is reported at the Salt Fire, which prompted evacuations in the unincorporated community of Lakehead north of the city of Redding. To the north, containment of the Lava Fire at the foot of Mount Shasta has increased to 27% and several thousand residents of Lake Shastina have been allowed to return home. Mop-up has also begun on one flank of Tennant Fire in the Klamath National Forest.