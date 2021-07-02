EXPLAINER: How could the indictment hurt Trump’s company?

NEW YORK (AP) — The criminal tax fraud charges unsealed Thursday against Donald Trump’s company are a blow to a business already reeling from canceled deals following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its hotels and clubs. The Trump Organization could get cut off by banks when looking to loans and see opportunities to strike deals to bring in new money dry up. The company pleaded not guilty. Some businesses have collapsed after criminal indictments, though others have survived. Trump himself wasn’t charged, but he remains the owner of the company.