Dominica fights to save Creole forged by slaves in Caribbean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Millions of people across the Caribbean speak Creole every day, but officials in the island of Dominica are trying to revive Kwéyòl via a new public school program that aims to preserve a centuries-old language founded by African slaves working on the plantations of European colonists. French Creole is at risk of being forgotten in that eastern Caribbean island amid nagging beliefs among some who consider it an informal, inferior and broken language spoken by uneducated people. Only a handful of more than two dozen Caribbean nations have declared Creole as one of their official languages, including Haiti, Aruba and Curacao.