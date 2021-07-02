Florida condo building deemed unsafe, evacuation ordered

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a review found unsafe conditions. The city said Friday that an audit prompted by the deadly collapse in nearby Surfside found the 156-unit Crestview Towers had been deemed structurally and electrically unsafe months ago. Evacuating residents hauling suitcases packed items into cars Friday evening outside the Crestview, which was built in 1972. The mayor of Miami-Dade County had suggested an audit of buildings 40 and older to make sure they are in compliance with the local recertification process after last week’s collapse. Crestview Towers is about 5 miles northwest of the Surfside disaster site.