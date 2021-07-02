Biden hosts baseball champion Dodgers at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has hosted the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House. And he used their appearance to praise sports’ ability to heal and bring a nation together in a time of crisis. The Dodgers captured the title by defeating the Tampa Bay Rays last October. They were the first team to be honored at the White House since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re also the first team to be honored at the White House since Biden took office.